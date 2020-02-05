Budget deficit narrows sharply after Jan surplus

Israel's budget deficit over the past 12 months has fallen steeply from 3.8% at the end of December 2019 to 3.2% at the end of January 2020, the Ministry of Finance has reported. The sharp decline was due to a budget surplus of NIS 5.9 billion in January 2020, which has been attributed to a temporary budget due to the transition government, which restricts a rise in the budget over January 2019, and government revenues during the month. RELATED ARTICLES Israel's 2019 fiscal deficit 3.7% of GDP Israel's economy grew estimated 3.3% in 2019 In January, government expenditure totaled NIS 27.7 billion, while government revenues of NIS 33.6 billion were higher than expected. Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 5, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020