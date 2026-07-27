Bus merger: Metropoline to buy Tnufa

A merger between two of Israel’s biggest bus companies is in the offing: Metropoline is to acquire Tnufa "Globes has learned," although details about the deal are not yet known.

Metropoline, which operates in the Negev, Sharon and Netanya-Tel Aviv regions, is owned by Bon Tour, which is itself controlled by the investment fund Generation Capital (73%) and a group led by Leumi Partners (27%).

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Tnufa is owned by Maya Tours EL, China Motors and the Shasha Group. The relatively small company operates buses in the Jerusalem region and the Samaria corridor.

Both bus companies have attracted many complaints from passengers in recent years, and two years ago both were fined millions of shekels following poor service. Metropoline was the record holder for fines from the Ministry of Transport win NIS 22.5 million in fines in the first half of 2024, followed immediately by Tnufa with fines totaling NIS 14.5 million. Over the last two years Metropoline and Tnufa have the biggest fines.

In the semi-annual ranking of the Ministry of Transportation for quality of service, which was published about two months ago, Metropoline was ranked at the bottom of the list.

However, a source at Metropoline said that in the past year the company has been in the process of significantly improving all service indicators for the benefit of passengers.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 27, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.