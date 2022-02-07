Cabinet approves Gali Baharav-Miara as Attorney General

Israel's cabinet has unanimously approved the appointment of Adv. Gali Baharav-Miara as Attorney General. She will succeed Avichai Mandelblit whose term of office ended earlier this week and she will become the first woman to fulfil the role. Baharav-Miara is the candidate of Minister of Justice Gideon Sa'ar.

Baharav-Miara worked in the Tel Aviv District Attorney's office for 30 years and became the Tel Aviv District Attorney for civil affairs in 2008. In 2016 sghe retired from public service to join the private sector as an attorney at Tadmor & Co. Yuval Levy & Co. law firm.

