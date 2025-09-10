Caesarea house sold for NIS 78m

A huge house at 55 Hadar Street in Caesarea, which was formerly owned by Russian-French-Israeli businessman Arkady Gaydamak was recently sold for NIS 78 million, sources have told "Globes." The house has been bought by a US couple Reuven and Sandy Moskowitz from businessman Prof. Shlomo Ben-Haim.

The 1,700 square meter house is on a 6,400 square meter lot very close to the sea n the number six neighborhood near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private home and the huge house of Valery Kogan. The 10-room house was built in 1992 and designed by architect Orly Shrem.

In 2001, Gaydamak bought the house from heart surgeon Daniel Lev for NIS 33.2 million under his Jewish name Aryeh Ben-Lev. Prof. Ben Haim, founder of EPD Medical, bought the house in 2011 from Gaydamak for NIS 47.4 million.

This means the house's prices has risen 64% since 2011 and 135% since it was purchased by Gaydamak in 2001.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 10, 2025.

