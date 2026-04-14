Camtek acquires Israeli AI startup Visual Layer

Israeli technology company Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT), which develops and manufactures inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Tel Aviv-based AI visual analytics company Visual Layer. No financial details about the deal were disclosed.

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According to Finder, Visual Layer, which was founded in 2022, has raised $7 million to date. The company was founded by CEO Danny Bickson and CTO Amir Alush.

Camtek CEO Rafi Amit said, "AI has been a strategic priority for Camtek, and the acquisition of Visual Layer marks a significant step up in the depth and pace of our development. Visual Layer's technology and team are a natural extension of what we have been building at Camtek, and we are confident this acquisition will allow us to address the increasingly demanding requirements of today's market. The Visual Layer team aligns well with Camtek's values of innovation and focus on customer needs. Having worked alongside them for over a year, we have seen that alignment in practice, which underlies my conviction that this acquisition will be highly accretive to Camtek's long-term capabilities."

Bickson added, "Semiconductor manufacturing is one of the most demanding and strategically important industries in the world, and Camtek has earned its position at the center of it. Visual Layer was built from the ground up for the challenges of industrial visual intelligence, and our work with Camtek over the past year has shown us directly how AI technology can significantly improve capabilities in production environments. Joining Camtek gives us the platform, the customer access, and the scale to make a real impact. Our ambition is to help grow Camtek's AI group into a leading center of excellence in the field, attracting top talent."

Camtek’s share price is currently 2.61% higher on Wall Street, giving a market cap of $8.355 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 14, 2026.

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