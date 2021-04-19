Cancer surveillance co C2i Genomics raises $100m

Cancer surveillance company C2i Genomics has announced the completion of a $100 million financing round led by Casdin Capital with participation from NFX, Duquesne Family Office, Section 32, iGlobe Partners, Driehaus Capital and others.

The funding will accelerate clinical development and commercialization of the company’s C2-Intelligence Platform, a cancer diagnostics service that uses AI pattern recognition and whole-genome analysis to provide rapid and accurate detection of residual disease that is up to 100 times more sensitive than competing technologies.

The company has offices in the US and Israel.

C2i Genomics cofounder and CEO Asaf Zviran said, "As a cancer survivor myself, I founded C2i to help patients and physicians navigate the complicated cancer treatment process with better intelligence. I am beyond grateful for the backing of this incredible list of investors to help give cancer patients the precision and certainty they expect and deserve."

When a tumor is surgically removed, tiny amounts of residual cancer cells may remain at a level that is undetectable with imaging or current blood-based technologies. Due to this uncertainty, patients are often unnecessarily over-treated with toxic chemotherapy or radiation. Others may not receive the necessary treatment while cryptic, residual cancer quietly progresses and metastasizes throughout the body. With the C2-Intelligence Platform, physicians can spot trace amounts of persistent or recurrent cancer much earlier, at far lower levels, to inform better treatment decisions and ultimately save lives. The cloud-based technology can be deployed globally at scale to provide actionable insights into the progression of any patient’s cancer as rapidly as in one week, enabling informed and timely treatment decisions.

The C2i Intelligence Platform is GDPR and HIPAA compliant and is currently being used for both clinical research and drug development in multiple locations around the world, including the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), Aarhus University Hospital, NYU Langone Health, Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV), and others.

