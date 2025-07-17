Cannabis inhaler co Syqe Medical lays off 50

Israeli cannabis inhaler company Syqe Medical has confirmed that it is laying off 50 employees representing one third of its workforce. Syqe has developed inhaling technologies to administer measured and consistent doses of medical cannabis. The company was founded in 2011 by Perry Davidson and is managed by CEO Hagit Kamin.

Davidson founded the company to solve one of the major problems with cannabis - the lack of uniformity between different doses. Even if the cannabis itself can be replicated, meaning that the plants are always the same and processed in the same way, a deeper inhalation can change the way the substance affects patients, introducing an element of unpredictability, which can harm the quality of treatment. Syqe's inhaler was developed to allow for a precise and measured dose, and in the process has been able to achieve effectiveness even with small doses.

In 2019-2021, there was great enthusiasm in the market about the possibility of administering cannabis in a manner similar to pharmaceuticals, and Syqe's technology was one of the most promising in the field. Today, the company still reports revenue, but the emphasis on measured and precise inhalation is only a very specific niche in the market.

The company currently stresses not only dose measurements, but also the possibility of using its product to achieve results with a relatively low dosage, while minimizing side effects.

Cooperation in Israel and Australia

Several months ago, the company announced a collaboration with the Australian Department of Veterans' Affairs (DVA), in which the department fully subsidized Syqe's inhaler. The approval follows Syqe's collaboration with Israel's Ministry of Defense, in which the inhaler has been provided to thousands of patients, disabled during military service, and suffering from chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Syqe had a previous agreement in Australia, in which its inhaler is provided to victims of work accidents.

It was previously reported that Syqe was to be sold to tobacco company Philip Morris, which is one of its investors along with Retallix founders Barry Shaked and Brian Cooper, OurCrowd, Shavit Capital, the Martin Bauer Group's PRM investment arm and others. Philip Morris does have an option to gradually acquire Syqe based on milestones.

Syqe said, "Syqe is adjusting the company's structure during the second phase of the clinical trial and is accordingly making adjustments to the workforce structure, mainly in the development department. Focusing on the clinical process is a significant part of realizing the company's goals, including FDA approval, and accordingly, the company will deepen its resources in this area. In addition, Saiki will continue to expand its activities in subsidized markets, including Israel."

