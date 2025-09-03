Cato Networks buys Israeli GenAI co Aim Security

Israeli cybersecurity company Cato Networks announced today that it has acquired Israeli GenAI security company Aim Security. This is Cato’s first-ever acquisition and will further expand the Cato SASE Cloud Platform, enabling secure enterprise adoption of AI agents and public and private AI applications.

Cato Networks also announced that it has raised an additional $50 million from Acrew Capital, expanding its Series G financing round announced at the end of June to $409 million. Cato also announced that it has exceeded $300 million in annual recurring revenue.

Aim Security was founded in 2022 by CEO Matan Getz and CTO Adir Gruss and has 40 employees. The company allows customers to embrace the transformative power of AI without compromising their security. Investors include YL Ventures and Canaan Partners.

Cato Networks cofounder and CEO Shlomo Kramer said, "AI transformation will eclipse digital transformation as the main force that will shape enterprises over the next decade. With the acquisition of Aim Security, we’re turbo-charging our SASE platform with advanced AI security capabilities to secure our customers’ journey into the new and exciting AI era."

Getz added, "One of the world’s largest financial services companies deployed Aim to secure its AI adoption. Aim had purpose-built a broad AI security platform, grounded in cutting-edge research and patented technology, designed to seamlessly integrate into complex enterprise environments. Aim’s solutions enable businesses to securely reap the benefits of their AI investments."

