Central Israel wealthier than outlying regions but no happier

Residents of Israel's outlying areas make less money and get fewer educational and health services, but are just as satisfied as residents of the central region, according to a report about Israel society by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

This latest report has focused on the differences and gaps between different population groups in the central region and the outlying regions, according to the distance of the local authorities from the central region. At the same time, the picture is not clear cut. In some of the categories, communities classed as being in the central region received a very low rating. The reason is apparently the decision to classify Jerusalem as a very central community, even though its socioeconomic rating is group 2.

In the analysis, communities in Israel were classed into five categories: Jerusalem and Tel Aviv; between Gedera on the south and Hadera on the north; the Galilee and the area between Kiryat Gat and Beer Sheva; the Negev, Arava, and the Golan Heights; and all of Israel's other communities.

The figures show a clear preference for the central region over the outlying areas, although not in every criterion. For example, gross monthly income per household is lowest (NIS 18,662) and consumer spending is lowest (NIS 15,132) in the Negev, Arava, and the Golan Heights. Gross monthly household income was NIS 22,035 in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv; NIS 23,036 between Gedera and Hadera; NIS 20,651 in the Galilee and between Kiryat Gat and Beersheva, and NIS 19,490 in all other Israeli communities.

The highest employment rate was in the Negev, Arava, and the Golan Heights - 69.1%, followed by between Gedera and Hadera (65.3%), Jerusalem and Tel Aviv (65.3%), other Israeli communities (60.9%), and the Galilee and between Kiryat Gat and Beer Sheva (56.7%).

The risk of poverty was 37% in the Galilee and between Kiryat Gat and Beersheva and 22% between Gedera and Hadera. One out of eight residents in the Galilee and between Kiryat Gat and Beersheva is registered for social services, compared with one out of 12 between Gedera and Hadera.

19% of people in the Galilee and between Kiryat Gat and Beer Sheva turned down medical treatment for economic reasons

In answer to the question of whether they had turned down medical treatment for economic reasons, 19% of people in the Galilee and between Kiryat Gat and Beer Sheva answered yes, triple the 6% proportion between Gedera and Hadera. 86% of people living between Gedera and Hadera said that their heath was very good, compared with 81% in the Galilee and between Kiryat Gat and Beersheva.

The proportion of people killed in traffic accidents in the Galilee and Kiryat Gat and Beersheva was 5.8 per 100,000 residents, compared with 2.5 in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. 90% of people between Gedera and Hadera said that they were very satisfied, compared with 89% in the Galilee and between Kiryat Gat and Beersheva.

