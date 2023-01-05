Ceva to enhance intelligence vision in LG products

Israeli wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies company Ceva Inc. (Nasdaq: CEVA) today announced that Korean consumer electronics giant LG Electronics (LG) has licensed and deployed the CEVA-XM4 intelligent vision DSP in its Edge AI system-on-chip (SoC) ‘LG8111’. The chip advances the user experience of a new generation of smart home appliances. LG is displaying the groundbreaking MoodUP refrigerator powered by its new Edge AI SoC and its ThinQ.AI platform at CES 2023 in Las Vegas this week.

RELATED ARTICLES Ceva teams with ST, Wacom on advanced digital pen

The CEVA-XM4 intelligent vision DSP allows new features and applications in smart home appliances that leverage computer vision processing. Developing applications that combine CEVA-powered computer vision with LG’s on-device AI processing also allows the LG8111 to deliver a user experience that matches their brand and commitment to delivering a better life at home.

LG Smart Solution TP leader Woonsuk Chang said, "We at LG are always looking to take the user experience to the next level, and our LG8111 Edge AI SoC is the ideal processor for our ThinQ.AI Platform to power our smart home appliances. The Ceva-XM4 intelligent vision DSP provides advanced computer vision and imaging capabilities within the SoC, camera-enabled features in our products."

Ceva VP and general manager vision business unit Ran Snir added, "We are proud to see our CEVA-XM4 DSP adopted by LG in their latest Edge AI SoC. The smart home provides huge opportunities for edge AI, with endless possibilities for innovation to improve the user experience leveraging the camera for embedded vision and AI. We look forward to seeing how LG and its ThinQ.AI developer network advance smart home appliances using intelligent vision and AI."

Ceva computer vision and deep learning platforms help designers to bring advanced AI capabilities to embedded vision devices within tight power and cost constraints.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 5, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.