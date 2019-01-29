China Southern Airlines to launch Tel Aviv - Guangzhou flights

China Southern Airlines is to launch Tel Aviv - Guangzhou flights starting April 2. The Chinese carrier will operate three weekly flights between Ben Gurion airport and Guangzhou (Canton).

The flights will replace the Tel Aviv - Guangzhou flights of Hainan Airlines, which is halting the route on February 22 and replacing it with flights between Tel Aviv and nearby Shenzhen.

China Southern Airlines is Asia's largest airline and the world's sixth largest airline.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 29, 2019

