Clalit to buy majority stake in Herzliya hospital

Clalit Health Services is buying an additional 10% stake and will hold a 50% stake in private hospital Herzliya Medical Center. The hospital has been given a valuation of over NIS 1 billion in the deal.

This brings to an end a process in which both a consortium led by Yitzhak Tshuva and a consortium led by Wiz founder Assaf Rapaport sought to acquire control of the hospital by acquiring some of the shares of Yair Landau, who currently owns 50% of the hospital. The Ministry of Health preferred that Clalit own over 50% of the hospital and vetoed the private deals.

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Clalit will own 50% of the hospital, Landau will own 40% and Clal Insurance 10%. Following this move, additional parties will be able to offer to purchase shares in the hospital from Landau or Clal but not gain control. However, Clalit can still exercise its right of refusal on such transactions, and it will do so if the Ministry of Health directs it to do so.

Herzliya Medical Center (HMC) was founded in 1982. The hospital covers 9,000 square meters and conducts 26,000 surgical procedures per year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 6, 2026.

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