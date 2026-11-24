Israeli cloud backup company Eon, founded by serial entrepreneur Ofir Ehrlich, is in talks to raise another funding round that could value the company at $6 billion, "Globes" has learned. The round, expected to total several hundred million dollars, is being led by existing investor Georgian, a Canadian venture capital firm that was once among the most active investors in Israeli tech. Georgian has invested in growing Israeli cybersecurity companies such as Cyera and Island and has backed Eon since late last year, when the company raised $300 million at a $4 billion valuation, according to PitchBook.

It is rare for an existing investor in a growing company to seek to lead a new funding round, as companies usually bring in new, larger funds to help lead the round. The move appears to reflect Georgian’s confidence that it can make a return on its investment in Eon.

Eon is considered one of the most sought-after investments by Israeli venture capital firms, partly because its founders, Ofir Ehrlich, Ron Kimchi and Gonen Stein, are serial entrepreneurs with a strong track record. Eon tackles one of the biggest and most complex problems facing large corporations, backing up cloud data, with a fresh approach that uses new code to support AI data. The platform promises executives that their databases will survive even ransomware attacks or natural disasters, using an algorithm that is "attached" to the data and prevents it from being deleted under any circumstances. Last year, investors ranked Eon among Globes’ 10 most promising startups.

Fierce market competition

Eon’s popularity with investors enabled it to raise $200 million across three funding rounds in 2024. Its valuation rose in stages from $200 million at the start of the year to $1.4 billion by year-end, while it brought in only a few million dollars. In late 2025, Eon raised $300 million in a round led by serial investor Elad Gil. At the time, its annual recurring revenue (ARR) was just $10 million to $20 million, and it primarily served one large US bank. In 2026, ARR is estimated at about $60 million.

The company’s ARR is still considered low for its stage of development and the high valuation it is seeking. Market sources report fierce competition from companies including Rubrik, Veeam, Druva and Cohesity, which already have backup contracts, seasoned sales teams and technology adapted for ransomware recovery. Large customers are also hard to persuade to switch from major backup platforms. Meanwhile, cloud giants such as Microsoft, Google and Amazon are improving their backup and attack recovery tools.

Ehrlich, Kimchi and Stein founded Eon after spending four years at Amazon Web Services (AWS), the largest cloud provider. They joined AWS after selling it their previous company, CloudEndure, which had achieved the reverse, allowing companies to move data to Amazon’s cloud at the click of a button. That business was already doing $1 billion in turnover by the time they left. After seeing firsthand how much customers wanted reliable backups, they founded a company to back up data itself for Amazon customers. Along the way, they recruited their former bosses, including several senior AWS backup and storage executives.

No response to this report has been forthcoming from Eon.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 24, 2026.

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