Cloud co Nebius signs $3b deal with Meta

Dutch-Israeli cloud company Nebius Group has signed a $3 billion deal with Meta to provide computer infrastructure for AI over five years, "Reuters" reports.

Nebius said it would deploy the computing capacity required for Meta in just three months - a short period of time that reflects, among other things, the huge demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs), which are being built in close collaboration with chip giant Nvidia

Nebius added that the size of the deal was limited by its existing capacity constraints, in light of excess demand from additional customers.

This is Nebius' second contract with a global tech giant this year, after it signed a massive $17.4 billion deal with Microsoft in September to provide AI infrastructure. The two deals position Nebius as one of the top players in the new wave of "NeoCloud" companies - a relatively new market of companies providing dedicated cloud services for AI processing - alongside US rival CoreWeave.

Nebius, which is headquartered in Amsterdam and employs dozens of engineers in Israel, reported a more than fourfold jump in third-quarter revenue to $146 million. The company says it expects to reach annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $7-9 billion by the end of 2026, compared with just $551 million at the end of September 2025.

Building an Israel data center with a NIS 500 million investment

"The only limit to our growth in 2025 is the pace of building server farms and bringing new capacity to the market," founder and CEO Arkady Volozh wrote in a letter to shareholders, "Reuters" reports. He says, the company is investing unprecedented efforts to expand its infrastructure, after its capital expenditure jumped almost sixfold in the last quarter to $955 million, partly due to the purchase of chips, land and electricity to deploy new data centers.

Nebius, founded by former Yandex executives led by Volozh and Roman Chernin, has emerged as one of the most promising companies in AI infrastructure in the past year. In addition to its operations in Europe and the US, the company is building a data center in Israel with an investment of NIS 500 million, focusing on Israel's "national supercomputer" - a project that will allow it to run and train local and government language models.

