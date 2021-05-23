Competition Authority head Michal Halperin steps down

Israel Competition Authority head Michal Halperin announced today that she will step down in August. Halperin told her employees in a letter that, "The time has come to pass on the baton of the Authority to a successor."

Halperin contacted Minister of Economy and Industry Amir Peretz this morning and said that, "After five and a half years of endeavor, I am requesting to end my term of office and take time out, of which I will take advantage of for research and writing at Harvard University."

Halperin was appointed head of the Competition Authority, Israel's antitrust regulator, in March 2016 and was due to end her term of office in March 2022. She was previously head of the antitrust department at the Meitar law firm. She said today, 'After five years, I see a strong, resolute and effective authority …… We brought about competition in the natural gas market for the benefit of consumers and the economy."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 23, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021