Condor launches Tel Aviv-Frankfurt flights

Condor, represented in Israel by TAL Aviation, launched daily Tel Aviv - Frankfurt flights yesterday. The German airline is returning to Israel after an absence of 70 years.

The German airline’s inaugural flight in March 1956 was a pilgrimage flight from Frankfurt to Israel. Today the company’s brand is associated with the zebra stripes on the body of its aircraft.

Flights will take off from Frankfurt each afternoon and return from Tel Aviv the following morning. According to the company's announcement, the route supports the expansion of the company's international network and is a response to the growing demand for flights between Israel, Germany and other Condor destinations around the world.

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Condor is inaugurating flights to Ben Gurion Airport at the peak of summer congestion, with over 90,000 passengers a day. The average delay time for takeoffs from Ben Gurion Airport, in the last 7 days, was the highest this year and stood at 65 minutes. At the same time, reports of additional US refuelers en route may increase the congestion.

Every year 10 million passengers fly with Condor to more than 70 destinations in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America. The company has over 5,000 employees and operates a fleet of 60 aircraft.

"With the launch of the new route between Frankfurt and Tel Aviv, we are expanding our route network with an attractive destination in a region of strategic importance for Condor," said Condor CEO Peter Gerber. "Our passengers will benefit not only from a direct and convenient flight from Frankfurt, but also from convenient onward connections for passengers coming from all over the world to Israel. We look forward to welcoming many more passengers, together with our partners, in the future."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 2, 2026.

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