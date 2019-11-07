Construction of Brown 42 Eilat hotel approved

Carel Group, controlled by Avi Carel, has announced that it has received a building permit from the Eilat Local Planning & Building Committee to start construction of the Brown 42 residential and hotel complex in the Red Sea resort. The project is located alongside the Arava Highway (Road 90) near the former Eilat Airport, which closed down earlier this year.

The project includes a 155-room hotel and 223 two-room, penthouse and garden apartments. The architect is Yehuda Feigin, who designed the Bereshit hotel in Mitzpe Ramon and the David Intercontinental in Tel Aviv. Interior design is by architect Ilan Pivko.

The Brown boutique hotel chain, which has signed a leasing agreement with Carel, will operate the hotel. Brown will pay NIS 7.2 million per year over 25 years for a total of NIS 180 million.

Brown Hotels CEO Leon Avigad denies that the company has previously said it would not operate a hotel in Eilat. "What was meant that Brown Hotels is not suited to the all-inclusive vacation-style price model. Our new hotel in Eilat will have a rooftop and will be 'cool' for couples."

