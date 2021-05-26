Contentsquare to double Israel R&D center staff after raising $500m

French digital behavior analytics company Contentsquare is to double the size of its Israel R&D center after completing a $500 million Series E financing round. The financing round, at a company valuation of $2.8 billion, was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with the participation of previous investors Eurazeo, Bpifrance, KKR, Canaan, Highland Europe, and BlackRock, and brings to $810 million, the total amount raised by Contentsquare.

In 2019, Contentsquare acquired Israeli-based experience analytics company Clicktale, another leading digital experience platform. This combination created the definitive global leader in the experience analytics market. The two companies' technologies were merged into one SaaS solution.

Since its acquisition, the merged company has increased its staff from 300 to 800, with 150 of its employees located in Israel. With the new funds Contentsquare will hire 1,500 more people over the next three years including hundreds of hires in R&D and product development. The Israel R&D center in Ramat Gan will double in size over the coming year.

Contentsquare Global CFO and former Clicktale CEO Shlomi Hagai said, "The past year has brought huge growth in the global company's activities due to the digital procedures adopted and experienced worldwide. The current investment is a vote of confidence in the activities and vision of the company and will assist us in aggressively entering world markets in general and the Asian market in particular.

The Contentsquare platform analyzes customer behavior through trillions of anonymous web, mobile and app interactions, and transforms this knowledge into intelligent recommendations that increase user conversion, revenue, engagement and growth. By integrating customer experience data across content, UX, merchandising, and performance, Contentsquare is the only complete platform that empowers teams with the actionable customer insights that are critical to business success today. The platform operates with full respect to all applicable data privacy laws such as EU GDPR and California CCPA.

Contentsquare founder and CEO Jonathan Cherki said, "Innovation is in Contentsquare’s DNA and today’s investment is a result of the tremendous hard work of our passionate and ambitious team. Our growth has been accelerated by the world’s shift towards digital, and our technology answers many of the digital transformation challenges brands face today."

Leading brands such as BMW, Gucci, Ikea, Microsoft, Rakuten, Sephora, The NorthFace, Verizon and many others leverage Contentsquare’s data and insights to transform the digital experience they deliver to customers. The company has also built an ecosystem of over 100 solution and technology partners, including integrations with Salesforce, Qualtrics, Tealium, and Optimizely to help marketers tackle the challenges of integrated marketing.

