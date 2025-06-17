Coralogix raises $115m to become newest Israeli unicorn

Israeli full stack observability provider Coralogix has announced the completion of a $115 million Series E financing round at a company valuation of over $1 billion. Thus the company, which has developed a smart platform to identify and analyze software and computer system issues, has joined the unicorn club. Coralogix was founded in 2014 and currently has 500 employees, including 250 in its Israel development center.

The round was led by NewView Capital, with participation of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and NextEquity. All existing investors including Advent International, Brighton Park Capital, Revaia, Greenfield Partners, Red Dot Capital Partners, O.G. Venture Partners, Joule Capital Partners, and Maor Investments also took part in the round. Coralogix also unveiled "Olly," an AI agent designed to extend the value of observability across the enterprise. Olly enables anyone, from product managers to business leaders, to interact with observability data and get real-time, actionable answers. The company said that Olly reduces the time to find a solution by 93% compared with existing methods.

Coralogix was founded by CEO Ariel Assaraf, CTO Yoni Farin, Guy Kroupp and Lior Redlus, all former Verint employees. The product idea was conceived due to a recurring operational need, for early identification of issues that cause crises in the field, the founders say. In the early years, the company underwent significant changes, including a change in management and product structure, before breaking through in terms of business and technology. The company also chosen in 2020 as one of "Globes' Most Promising Startups," where it was ranked tenth. Assaraf said, "This funding will allow us to continue developing the next generation of AI-based monitoring."

So what does the company actually do?

The company's platform provides organizations with comprehensive observability of the activity of all their systems - applications, services, infrastructure and AI, all in real time. It unifies operational data of various types (logs, performance, data security, user experience and more), identifies anomalies, provides insights and enables immediate response, with the aim of providing a unified solution that will replace multiple systems.

