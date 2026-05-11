Court delays Sde Dov land lottery due to contamination

The contamination of the land in Tel Aviv’s Sde Dov district is once again delaying of the longest real estate sagas in Israel, due to the regulation of the rights of private landowners in the large bloc.

Following the uncertainty over PFAS soil contamination in the neighborhood, some of the land managers in the large bloc have petitioned the Herzliya Magistrates Court to postpone the land distribution lottery that was supposed to take place in about a month, claiming that until full clarity has been received on the findings of the contamination and the methods of treating them, the procedure should be delayed for several months. This morning, the court decided to accept their request and postpone the lottery until August.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 11, 2026.

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