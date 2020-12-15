CPI down 0.2% in November, home prices rose

Israel's Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell 0.2% in November, the Central Bureau of Statistics report - in line with economists' forecasts. The rate of inflation since the beginning of the year is minus 0.6%, and for the twelve months to the end of November it was also minus 0.6%.

There were significant price falls in November in fresh fruit and vegetables (3.2%), furniture and household equipment (0.9%), and communications (0.7%). There were significant price rises in November in clothing and footwear (4.2%).

The home prices index, which is separate from the CPI, resumed its rise in the period September-October, in comparison with August-September, climbing by 0.4%. Housing prices have risen 2.5% over the past 12 months.

In comparison with August-September this year, prices in September-October rose 0.9% in Tel Aviv, 0.6% in Jerusalem, and 0.1% in Haifa.

