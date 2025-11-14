CPI up 0.5% in October, while home prices fall again

Israel’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.5% in October 2025, according to figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics today, as economists had predicted. Annual inflation in Israel remains unchanged at 2.5%, keeping inflation well below the upper limit of the Bank of Israel's annual target range of 3%, ahead of the central bank’s interest rate decision on November 24.

Prominent price increases in October were in fresh fruit and vegetables, which rose 3.9%, clothing and footwear, which rose 3% food, transport and communications, which rose 0.9%, healthcare, which rose 0.5%, and housing rentals, which rose 0.3%.

Prominent price declines in October were in culture and entertainment, which fell 2.4%.

The Central Bureau of Statistics has also published the change in home prices (which are not part of the general CPI) between July-Auugust 2025 and August-September 2025. On average, prices fell 0.3%. This is the seventh successive month that prices have fallen, after falling 0.6% in the previous month.

In the comparison between August-September 2025 and August-September 2024, the index of housing prices rose 0.5%. By region prices have risen over the past year by 7.4% in the north, 6.3% in Jerusalem, 1.7% in Haifa, and 2.3% in the south. Over the past year, prices have fallen by 2.8% in the central region and 1.6% in Tel Aviv.

