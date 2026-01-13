Crowdstrike buys Israeli co Seraphic Security for $420m

US cybersecurity company Crowdstrike has announced the acquisition of Israeli cybersecurity company Seraphic Security, which was founded by former Walla! CEO Ilan Yeshua and his partner Avihay Cohen. Crowdstrike will pay about $420 million.

Seraphic Security has raised just $37 million to date from investors including Planven venture capital fund, GreatPoint Ventures, and Crowdstrike itself, which invested through its venture capital fund. In its financing round last January, Seraphic Security received a valuation of $64 million, according to PitchBook.

Seraphic Security is engaged in browser security and has developed a complementary product to Crowdstrike's endpoint protection system.

Yeshua says, "The browser is where modern work happens. In joining CrowdStrike, we are bringing platform-level protection to the most important execution layer in the enterprise, ensuring that zero trust is a continuous reality, not just a gateway check."

This deal resembles another acquisition of an Israeli cybersecurity startup that is about to close, in which Palo Alto Networks is buying Koi Security, which also secures the use of browsers by corporate users, by monitoring software libraries and downloadable plugins.

When completed this will be Crowdstrike's fifth acquisdition in Israel. Previously the US cybersecurity company has bought Adaptive Shield, Bionic, Flow Security and Preempt Security for a total of $829 million. The latest acquisition will mean that Crowdstrike has spent well over $1 billion on Israeli acquisitions as well as venture capital investments. Crowdstrike's Israel development center is managed by director engineering Yaron Zinar, who joined the company following the acquisition of Preempt Security.

