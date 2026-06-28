Crusoe to invest $10b in data centers in Israel

US neocloud giant Crusoe, which builds and leases data centers for cloud and AI processing, has leased an additional 100 megawatts of data center space at three sites across Israel, bringing its total investments here to $10 billion, for 10-15 years, "Globes" has learned.

Earlier this year, the company leased 40 megawatts at the data center of the Anan Group - owned by singer Omer Adam, Maor Melul, and Nessim-Sariel Gaon - and recently expanded the agreement to an additional 40 megawatts. Last week Crusoe also signed an agreement with Zahi Nahmias' MegaDC to lease 67.6 megawatts of data center space in Idan HaNegev Industrial Park (about 58 megawatts), which is in the Bnei Shimon Council region between Lahavim and Rahat - and in Haifa (about 10 megawatts). In this way, Crusoe, which is expected to have about 150 megawatts of data center space in Israel within two years, will overtake its rival Nebius, a Dutch company with Israeli founders, which is estimated to have about 120 megawatts in Israel. Until Nebius and Crusoe established activity in Israel, the total activity of data centers in the country was only about 200 megawatts.

The bulk of the high cost will be invested in the purchase of Nvidia graphics processors, with Crusoe promising to bring at least 45,000 Vera-Rubin processors to the data centers it is leasing in Israel.

Nvidia processors and revenue of about $85 million

According to the MegaDC report, which did not name Crusoe as a customer, 57.6 megawatts in the Idan HaNegev Industrial Park will be delivered in two phases: half of the capacity will be delivered to the customer during the fourth quarter of 2027 and the remainder in the first quarter of 2028, with the cost of establishing the facility near Rahat amounting to about $700 million.

The data center in Haifa, which will produce only 10 megawatts, will begin serving Caruso in the second quarter of 2027, in partnership with Bayside Corp. (Gav Yam). The cost of building the Haifa data center will be $90 million. According to the MegaDC report, it will produce revenue of $85 million per year for these facilities alone.

Crusoe VP business development and country manager Israel Alon Yariv notes that the agreement will make Caruso one of the largest AI players in the country. "We intend to bring Nvidia’s newest processors - Vera Rubin, with the aim of making Israel one of Crusoe's biggest markets in the world, as we believe that international companies will choose to process their cloud and AI activities in Israel."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 28, 2026.

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