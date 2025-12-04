Cybersecurity AI agents co 7 AI raises $130m

Cybersecurity AI agents company 7 AI today announced the completion of a $130 million Series A financing round led by Index Ventures, with participation from new investor Blackstone Innovations Investments. Greylock, CRV, Spark, and all other existing seed investors participated in the round. This brings to $166 million, the total amount raised by the company.

7 AI was founded by Cybereason founders CEO Lior Div and CTO Yonatan Striem Amit. The company, which came out of stealth in February, is headquartered in Boston and has a development center in Israel. According to 7AI, the financing round represents the largest cybersecurity Series A in history. Index Ventures partner Shardul Shah will join 7AI's board of directors.

7AI's customers include Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, retail, technology, and healthcare, including DXC Technology, which deployed the world's largest agentic security operation in just eight weeks. These organizations use 7AI's AI agents to autonomously implement security. In just 10 months, the company says, 7AI agents have processed more than 2.5 million alerts and completed over 650,000 security investigations, cutting investigation times from hours to minutes and eliminating up to 95-99% of false positives in production. Customers report saving between 30 minutes and 2.5 hours per investigation.

Div says, "There's a fundamental flaw in how we've approached security operations for the past two decades. We keep adding more people and detection tools to handle exponentially increasing threats and alerts. The math just doesn't work. We're at an agentic security inflection point that changes the equation entirely. Instead of security teams drowning in investigations that take hours, our AI agents complete them in minutes at a speed, accuracy, and consistency that's difficult for humans and automation to match. What sets us apart is flexibility-customers choose how they want to engage with us based on their needs. We have the proof, and it’s in production right now: our AI agents do the investigation work so security teams can finally do human work: strategic threat hunting, proactive security and innovation through AI transformation."

He adds, "We've been ruthlessly focused on one thing: proving the technology works at scale before we scale ourselves. Most companies do it backwards. They raise huge rounds, scale fast, then hope the technology catches up. We inverted that. We proved it first across every customer segment: Fortune 500 operations investigating thousands of alerts daily and enterprises transforming their SOCs with a 7-minute mean time to respond. Our AI agents are delivering security outcomes that were previously challenging: faster response, better accuracy, and the capacity to finally let security teams focus on the work only humans can do. Now we're expanding our team, deepening channel partnerships, and working with federal agency partners for 2026. We're doing it all with one advantage competitors can't match: we're already proven in production."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 4, 2025.

