Cybersecurity co BrandShield listing on London's AIM

Israeli cybersecurity company BrandShield is listing on London's Alternative Investment Market (AIM) as part of a reverse merger with Two Shields Investments plc, which already owns 20% of BrandShield.

BrandShield, which was founded in 2013 by co-CEO Yoav Keren and co-CEO and CTO Yuval Zantkeren, has developed an AI-powered online anti-counterfeiting solution. Investors include Gigi Levy, Afterdox, David Assia, Dov Baharav, Yuval Baharav, iAngels, Moshe Shlisser, and Dame Ann Gloag. Brandshield has 35 employees, most of them in Israel.

BrandShield points out that they will become the first new Israeli company to list on AIM since 2018.

Two Shields has a market cap of £7.5 million and the merger involves buying shares not held by Two Shields for £13.2 million, thus making £3.2 million in new funding available to BrandShield to support its growth strategy.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 12, 2020

