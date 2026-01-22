Cybersecurity co Claroty raises $200m at over $3b valuation

Israeli cybersecurity company Claroty has announced the completion of a $150 million Series F financing round, led by Golub Growth. The round includes additional confirmed participation from existing investors up to $50 million in a secondary deal to purchase shares from employees. This brings to $900 million the amount raised by the company.

The latest round was at a valuation of over $3 billion - a modest rise since the previous financing round two years ago at a valuation of $2.5 billion, according to PitchBook.

Claroty is a rival of Israeli company Armis, which was recently acquired for $8 billion, and another Israeli company Axonius. These companies are involved in the security of critical infrastructure - industrial plants, power stations, security and government organizations and government. Claroty also specializes in the security of electrical products in hospitals after previously acquiring Israeli company Medigate. Claroty has been planning a Wall Street IPO over the past two years but the rise in the revenue threshold required for a flotation has meant the postponement of such a move for a year or two. The secondary component compensates employees for the delay.

Golub typically invests in pre-IPO stage companies, and in Claroty, which is estimated to generate over $200 million in annualized revenue (ARR), it expects to reach sufficient revenue in the coming years. Currently, the minimum revenue threshold for a company seeking to list on Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange is about $500 million.

Claroty specializes in risk management and vulnerability detection on a network of physical products from various content areas. The company’s cybersecurity system prioritizes risk management over the network, monitoring and analyzes attacks in real time, protecting against remote access to physical sites, with an emphasis on industrial plants and hospitals.

These are cyberattacks that can cost human lives - such as the manipulation of medical equipment or a power plant - a type of attack that has become particularly popular with Russian, Chinese and North Korean hackers in recent years.

Claroty was included in the list of companies that the Chinese government instructs companies in its field not to work with - along with Check Point CyberArk, Cato Networks and Wiz. However, the company does not sell its products in China and focuses mainly on identifying Chinese groups attacking Western infrastructure.

Claroty was founded in 2014 in the Team8 foundry by Amir Zilberstein, Galina Antova, and Benny Porat. The company is currently led by CEO Yaniv Vardi.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 22, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.