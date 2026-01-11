Cybersecurity co Torq raises $140m at $1.2b valuation

Israeli cybersecurity company Torq today announced it has completed a $140 million financing round at a company valuation of $1.2 billion. The round was led by US venture capital fund Merlin Ventures, which is managed in Israel by Shay Michel.

Also participating in the financing round are Insight Partners, Greenfield Partners, Notable Capital (formerly GGV), the investment arm of J.P. Morgan, Bessemer Venture Partners and Evolution Equity partners. This brings to $332 million the total amount raised by the company.

RELATED ARTICLES "Globes'" ten most promising startup of 2024

The Tel Aviv-based company reports 300% growth in revenue following widespread adoption of its AI agents by organizations and plans to expand activities among US federal agencies - an area in which Merlin Ventures is active as a US fund with roots in the US defense industry.

Torq was selected as one of "Globes" 10 most promising startups in 2024. The company was founded six years ago by CEO Ofer Smadari, Leonid Belkin and Eldad Livni, serial entrepreneurs who had previously founded Luminate, which they sold to Symantec for about $250 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 11, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.