Daniel Hahiashvili appointed Supervisor of Banks

Bank of Israel Governor Prof. Amir Yaron has announced that Daniel Hahiashvili has been appointed as the Supervisor of Banks. He will replace Yair Avidan who steps down from the position on June 22.

Hahiashvili was one of 13 candidacies submitted by the search committee set up by the Bank of Israel, which recommended him for approval by Yaron after the interviewing process.

Hahiashvili, 48, is currently the Bank of Israel's head of technology and innovation. He previously served as head of former Governor Karnit Flug's office.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 5, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.