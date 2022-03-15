Danya Cebus to build Tel Aviv's ToHa 2 tower

Construction Danya Cebus (TASE: DNYA) has notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) that it will build the ToHa 2 tower in Tel Aviv for NIS 530 million. ToHa, owned jointly by Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT and Bayside Land Corp. Ltd. (Gav Yam) (TASE:BYSD1), is one of the biggest projects undertaken in Tel Aviv in recent years. The project is located at the corner of Yigal Alon Street and Derekh Hashalom, overlooking the Ayalon Highway and opposite the Azrieli Center.

The 33-floor ToHa 1 tower has already been completed and occupied, and has 38,000 square meters of office space. ToHa 2 tower, which was approved by the Tel Aviv Local Planning and Building Committee in February 2021, will have 80 floors with 102,000 square meters of office space. Alongisde it will be a five-floor building with 1,900 square meters of space.

Danya Cebus will begin work on the construction of the ToHa 2 in June 2022 and work is scheduled for completion in August 2026.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 15, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.