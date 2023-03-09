Day of Resistance underway to protest continued legislation

Today is another major day of protest against the government's planned judicial overhaul. The protest leaders have declared today a "Day of Resistance" with demonstrations and blocked roads to protest the government's insistence on continuing legislative procedures in the Knesset for the judicial reform, despite reports that a compromise is near at hand.

This morning there was a protest flotilla offshore from Haifa Port and parents demonstrated outside of schools and other institutions of education around the country. The Coastal Highway was blocked this morning near the Bet Yanai Interchange and four protestors were arrested for allegedly violating order at the Kfar Hayarok Interchange between Tel Aviv and Ramat Hasharon. The entrance to Ben Gurion Airport's Terminal 1 was also blocked this morning. Demonstrators also marched Derekh Namir in Tel Aviv this morning north of Yehuda Hamacabee Street, Rokach Boulevard and Haim Levanon Street near Tel Aviv University.

At 11am a protest march by the LGBT community will set out from Habimah Square in Tel Aviv and at midday they will join other protesters from around the city on Kaplan Street near the Hashalom Interchange.

At 2.30pm in Beersheva there will be a protest rally from Beersheva University railway station to Soroka Hospital with a demonstration at 3.45pm opposite the Beersheva Center for Performing Arts.

At 4.30pm in Jerusalem, army reservists will demonstrate opposite the home of Minister of Economy Nir Barkat in Ramat Beit Hakerem and in the south in the Arava there will be a demonstration at the Ketura Junction at 5.30pm. At 6pm there will be a demonstration in Modi'in outside the home of Minister of Justice Yariv Levin and at 7pm there will be another demonstration in Tel Aviv's Habimah Square.

The organizers of the "Day of Resistance" said, "This is a duty for all citizens opposing dictatorship and this is the only way to put Israel back on the democratic track. This is a huge battle for the independence of Israeli citizens against tyranny that will destroy what we have built here for the past more than 70 years. We call on all the public to take part in the protests."

