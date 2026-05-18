Decart raises $300m including Nvidia investment - report

Israeli AI startup Decart has completed a new financing round of $300 million at a company valuation of $4 billion, "The Wall Street Journal" reports. Decart, which was founded by CEO Dr. Dean Leitersdorf and CPO Moshe Shalev, has completed the financing round led by Radical Ventures with the participation of Nvidia, as a new investor. This brings to $450 million, the total amount raised by the company.

Also participating in the financing round are Atreides Management, former Disney Chief Executive Michael Eisner, OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy and the Yamauchi family, which founded Nintendo, as well as previous investors Zeev Ventures, Sequoia and Benchmark, who invested in Decart's financing round last August, when it raised $100 million at a company valuation of $3.1 billion.

The funding comes after the signing of strategic partnerships with Amazon and Nvidia as an investor and business partner. As part of the partnership with Amazon, the company's cloud customers can use Decart’s technology for intelligence applications in the fields of media, commerce, advertising and robotics.

The company was founded in 2023 with the aim of reducing the processing costs of using language models, and over time has become an AI lab that produces revenue from three main areas, all around AI applications for the individual user: an optimization service that performs more training and execution operations on the same graphics processor to cut spending on Nvidia processors; a model development service that interfaces with customers' existing models (API) and is provided via their cloud to the end user; and research or model development services in the field of video, a niche in which the company has positioned itself through the launch of the Oasis and Mirage video generators.

Decart will soon launch a third product in the video field - a model called "Lucy" for real-time interactive video that is also used in gaming applications. The company also plans to launch language models for simulations and robotics, as well as for audio, and does not limit itself to a specific format, but calls Decart an AI laboratory that studies the behavior of AI models as well as the interface between humans and machines.

The company already produces revenue through contracts with cloud providers, AI labs, and some of the world's biggest cloud companies, with Nvidia's investment and Amazon partnership designed to accelerate infrastructure expansion, world model development, and real-time, large-scale AI systems. Decart has previously announced that it has been profitable almost from day one, generating millions of dollars in revenue through agreements to use its GPU optimization technology, which is deployed by prominent cloud providers and AI labs. This technology also forms the basis of the company's video models, and allows major cost reductions, from tens to thousands of dollars to less than $0.25 per hour in Decart’s models.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 18, 2026.

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