Israel Shipyards to supply navy with 4 Shaldag vessels

The Production and Procurement Directorate of Israel's Ministry of Defense has announced that it will buy four Shaldag MK V vessels for the Israeli Navy from shipbuilding and repair company Israel Shipyards Industries (TASE: ISHI). The new vessels will join the Israel Navy fleet protecting the country's sea borders.

The largest member of the Shaldag class, the Shaldag MK V, is a combat-proven, all-aluminum, fast vessel driven by waterjets, with a high payload capacity and exceptional maneuverability. With a high firepower-to-displacement ratio, it was designed for naval security missions and is currently deployed for the protection of exclusive economic zones (EEZs).

RELATED ARTICLES Israel Shipyards raises NIS 340m in TASE IPO

The Shaldag MK V has a speed of above 40 knots, with acceleration from zero to 40 knots in less than one minute, a turning diameter of 150m, and minimal draft that enables operation in shallow waters. The vessel is equipped with advanced, lightweight weapon systems, navigation systems, and combat management systems, said Israel Shipyards. The vessel is 32.5 meters in length and weighs 90 tons. The deal is valued at an estimated NIS 100 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 7, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021