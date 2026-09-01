Defense News ranks 3 Israeli cos in world’s top 30

Israel’s three biggest defense companies - Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Systems (IAI) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems - have been ranked for the first time among the world’s 30 biggest defense companies, in terms of revenue from defense products, according to the latest 2026 "Defense News" rankings of the world’s top 100 defense firms.

Elbit Systems is ranked 21 , the same as last year, with annual revenue of $7.412 billion in 2025 from defense sales out of total annual revenue of $7.938 billion. IAI is ranked 27, up one place from last year, with revenue of $7.384 billion, of which $6.28 billion was defense products. Rafael is ranked 30, also up one place from last year, with defense sales of $6.28 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 1, 2026.

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