Demolition work to begin at Tel Aviv Central Bus Station

For years people have avoided the Tel Aviv Central Bus Station because of its heavy air and noise pollution. But after years of discussions, "Globes" has learned that demolition work is set to begin in the coming months- a move that will impact the thousands of buses passing through daily.

Work is scheduled to begin in early 2027 to tear down the concrete ramps and the bridge leading to the station’s upper levels. These operations will alter traffic arrangements along this major urban street.

According to a 2024 Tel Aviv Municipality document, the Central Bus Station handles 2,300 bus arrivals and 2,300 departures every single day. Consequently, the Municipality and the Ministry of Transport must now devise solutions, even if only temporary, that will likely exacerbate the traffic chaos already prevailing in the area.

Work on the Purple Line

According to the plan, the central ramp ascending from Levinsky Street will be demolished first, followed by the ramps leading to it from the north and south. The urgency of this move, and the need to carry it out early in the year, stems primarily from construction work on the light rail’s Purple Line. The line runs from Derech HaHagana and reaches Levinsky Street, in very close proximity to the ramps and the Central Bus Station. If construction continues for another six months without the ramps being demolished, the task will become significantly more complex and would need a suspension of light rail construction operations.

Consequently, the Municipality held discussions with the Ministry of Transport, and for the time being, an agreement has been reached. Both parties confirmed to *Globes* that the plan is set to be implemented in early 2027, with the ramp from Levinsky Street slated for demolition no later than March. Despite the agreements reached by the parties, challenges may still arise. While the initiative is coordinated with NTA and Shapir (the company constructing the light rail), their primary interest will be to prevent any delays to the light rail project. Should the project face delays, the initiative itself could be called into question.

Meanwhile, Nitsba, which owns and manages the Central Bus Station building, has not yet been briefed on the plan, though it is expected to oppose it. While Nitsba does not own the land itself, it could argue that the proposed changes negatively impact the property under its control.

The Municipality has already issued a tender for the project, in which Shapir is also expected to participate. It is believed that the Municipality would prefer Shapir to win the tender, given the sensitive nature of the work in relation to the light rail’s Purple Line, and out of concern that a different contractor might cause delays or damage.

Some bus lines to Be rerouted

The real headache will begin once the project gets underway. The first phase involves the demolition of the ramp from Levinsky Street and access to the station’s upper levels will only be possible on via Matalon Street west of the bus station, effectively resulting in a major reduction in access routes to it.

Most bus lines arrive at and depart from the bus station relatively empty. According to sources familiar with the details, a comprehensive operational review of alternative traffic arrangements has been conducted, and detailed planning for the rerouting of bus lines is currently underway. As part of this process, some lines will be diverted to other terminals. It is anticipated that these changes may lead to congestion and significant shifts in public transport arrangements, at least in the initial stages.

Regardless, both the Municipality and Ministry of Transport stress this is a necessary step. Their plan is to gradually phase out all activity at the station over the coming years by streamlining routes and diverting bus lines to other terminals, such as the Savidor Tel Aviv railway station terminal.

Sources told "Globes" this signals a clear intent, with the move serving as a precursor to the eventual evacuation of the station and the establishment of an alternative transport hub in the vicinity of the Holon-Mikveh Israel junction.

About two months ago, the Ministry of Transport announced that a "significant step" had been taken toward the evacuation of the Tel Aviv Central Bus Station. This followed approval by a joint session of the Education, Culture, and Sports Committee and the Internal Affairs and Environment Committee to rezone a portion of the Mikveh Israel grounds near the Holon Junction for the construction of an alternative bus terminal. According to the plan, this terminal will accommodate 60% of the public transport operations currently handled by the Central Bus Station, serving as a key component in the evacuation process.

In Tel Aviv, however, the announcement was met with less enthusiasm. "The committee's approval does not signal the start of construction or the issuance of building permits," said Meital Lehavi, Deputy Mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo and the official responsible for the transport and road safety portfolio. "It is also worth noting that the terminal will only absorb about 60% of the activity, meaning an additional solution will still be required. As things stand, despite the Ministry of Transport’s announcements, the evacuation of the Central Bus Station remains a highly complex and distant prospect."

According to the current timeline, the alternative terminal is not scheduled to open until 2031. In any event, the terminal at Mikveh Israel is designated as a temporary solution, intended to operate only until the permanent facility is established at the Ben Zvi-Holon site. so, while the evacuation of the Central Bus Station is still at least five years away, the Municipality intends to begin dismantling some of the infrastructure that enables its operation. The Municipality views this as a first step toward transforming the face of southern Tel Aviv and clearing out the station. But in the meantime, thousands of buses will need to find alternative routes, at a time when construction on the light rail and Metro is also set to reshape the transport landscape in Gush Dan.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 5, 2026.

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