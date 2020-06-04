Deri revokes permits for non-Israeli single students to enter Israel

The special approval granted to non-Israeli passport holders studying at yeshiva or university to enter the country has been revoked due to the recent rise in new Covid-19 infections. Married students will still be allowed to enter Israel.

Last week Minister of Interior Aryeh Deri announced that although non-Israeli passport holders are banned from entering Israel, students and their families studying in Israel would be allowed to enter the country, on condition that the universities, colleges and yeshivas where they are studying make arrangements and accommodation available for them to spend their first 14 days in the country in self-isolation. Hundreds of students are involved, mainly yeshiva students from the US.

In a letter yesterday to yeshiva heads, Deri wrote, "Due to the worsening of the coronavirus situation in Israel, I am regretfully forced at this stage to halt the entry of yeshiva students." He added that even permits that have already been issued are cancelled. However, he said that students coming with their families would still be allowed to enter the country.

