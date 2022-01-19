Deri agrees plea deal, to quit Knesset next week

Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri is expected to hand his letter of resignation to the Knesset Speaker on Sunday. On Tuesday, the court will approve the plea deal that Deri has agreed with the State Attorney, in which he admits tax offenses related to real estate deals and pays a NIS 180,000 fine. As part of the deal, Deri agreed to resign from the Knesset and the conviction will not carry moral turpitude, allowing the politician to continue in public life.

Deri has no plans to leave politics and although he will quit the Knesset he will continue to lead Shas from outside parliament. Deri's absence in the Knesset will make life much more difficult for the opposition as he was the MK who coordinated opposition to government coalition measures with the Joint List.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 19, 2022.

