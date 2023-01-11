Despite rate hikes mortgage taking hit record in 2022

Mortgage taking in Israel in 2022 totaled a record NIS 117.6 billion in 2022, up 1.3% from 2021, which was itself a record year, the Bank of Israel reports. Last year's mortgage taking figure was double that of 2018.

In December 2022 mortgages totaling NIS 7.6 billion were taken, the same amount as in November 2022 but sharply lower than the NIS 12.2 billion taken in mortgages in December 2021. As interest rates were hikes from April, there was a steady downtick in mortgage taking in the second half of 2022.

Of the mortgages taken in December 2022, NIS 2.4 billion were linked and NIS 5 billion unlinked.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 11, 2023.

