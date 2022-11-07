Deutsche Telekom invests $25m in Israeli co Teridion

Deutsche Telekom has invested $25 million in Israeli multi-cloud wide area network (WAN) connectivity solutions provider Teridion Technologies. Deutsche Telekom has been working with Teridion since the start of the year.

Founded in 2013, other investors in Teridion, which is headquartered in Ra'anana, include Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Singtel, Innov8, and Magma Venture Partners.

Teridion CEO Yaron Ravkaie said, "Teridion is proud of the continuing confidence and growing partnership with Telekom. Our joint offering will deliver a decidedly different solution to the enterprise network space. Our unique Liquid Routing technology takes enterprise connectivity to the next level. Our solution complements CSP’s capabilities in this space, providing cloud based solutions, acting as a backbone and guarantees superior performance. We are excited that Telekom is our partner on this journey and believe our joint capabilities deliver a differentiated experience to Telekom’s customers."

Teridion offers Deutsche Telekom and its business customers a unique, virtual connectivity solution. Over the Teridion Liquid Network, companies can dynamically build and use cloud-hosted connectivity according to their needs: Connecting their sites to cloud centers, applications and supporting their employees from any place. To make this work, Teridion is deployed on 25 different cloud providers, and spreads its network across 500 points of presence worldwide. The Teridion Liquid Network improves network performance significantly for site-to-site and site-to-cloud internet traffic.

By acquiring a stake in Teridion and utilising its product portfolio, Deutsche Telekom is expanding its own service offering around the world including its Premium Internet service, which includes the provisioning and operation of corporate networks for business customers globally. "Our investment in Teridion is an important step from two perspectives: investing in this start-up is economically attractive. We are convinced that Teridion will grow being a leader in the cloud-based connectivity business. In addition, with Teridion's product portfolio, we offer our customers the best connectivity currently available via the cloud. Business customers want to focus on their business and rely on optimal connectivity. They want it to be secure, agile, flexible and globally available - our partner's portfolio delivers all of this," said Srini Gopalan, Board member for Germany, and Managing Director, Telekom Deutschland GmbH.

