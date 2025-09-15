Digital bank One Zero replaces three top executives

Israeli digital bank One Zero today announced that three top executives are leaving: Deputy CEO and chief revenue officer Aryeh Chacoty; CTO Marina Polonsky, and COO Roy Chaimovitch. All three were among the first managers to join the bank after it was founded and have been key partners in its development.

One Zero CEO Eyal Gafni said, "Arik, Marina and Roy have been partners in building the bank from day one, and the foundations they built are a solid foundation for the bank's continued development in generating competition in the Israeli banking system. The board of directors, the bank's management, and the employees owe them a deep debt of gratitude."

At the same time, the bank announced new appointments, including Migdal CTO Yuval Birenboum as CTO. Birenboum will manage an amalgamated division of the three VPs who are leaving. Birenboum has previously served in senior management positions at Harel and Menora-Mivtachim. Gafni referred to the unification of the development, data, computing, and information security divisions, saying, "Creating a single technological division will enable continued groundbreaking technological development and standing at the forefront of Gen AI solutions in the financial system."

The current wave of departures comes after the retirement of former CEO and cofounder Gal Bar Dea earlier this year. Bar Dea officially left the company last January, amid large losses and the failure of the bank's efforts to expand abroad and establish a digital bank in Italy. In 2024, the company laid off 70 employees and embarked on a series of cutbacks in an attempt to make the bank profitable.

One Zero, founded by controlling shareholder Amnon Shashua, launched operations in early 2023 and today has over 150,000 customers, over NIS 4.5 billion in assets under management, and 350 employees. However, according to the latest financial report published in March 2025, the bank is having difficulty reaching profitability. In 2024, the loss amounted to NIS 268 million shekels, a significant amount, but down from a loss of NIS 357 million in 2023. Estimates are that profitability will only be achieved in 2026.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 15, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.