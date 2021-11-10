Digital employment management co ControlUp raises $100m

Israeli digital employment management company ControlUp announced today that it has completed a $100 million financing round, co-led by K1 Investment Management and JVP.

ControlUp helps delivers more reliable remote work environments with its large and diverse set of real-time metrics across mission critical SaaS applications, which give IT teams a 360-degree view of their entire digital employee experience. Taking less than 10 minutes to deploy, IT teams are able to proactively monitor and improve the health of their systems, gain architectural-level insights, and ensure employees have the freedom and flexibility to access any line-of-business application from anywhere.

ControlUp was founded in 2011 by its CEO Asaf Ganot and COO Yoni Avital.

Ganot said, "This injection of capital will accelerate our ability to help more enterprises open the door to the limitless possibilities of a simpler, more reliable work-from-anywhere experience. We give IT real-time visibility into system status, with the ability to resolve help desk calls faster, and even handle potential system issues before they happen. All this translates to fewer headaches, lower costs, higher productivity, and happier people."

JVP founder and chairman Erel Margalit added, "In the post-Covid-19 era, IT managers of large organizations have the unique challenge of monitoring the performance of the network for each of their employees in the office, at home or in any other remote location, ControlUp provides a deep analysis of mission critical applications - for every employee - highlighting problems and finding remedies to solve them. The company’s dashboard enables IT managers to monitor, assess and improve the productivity for all the employees in the company."

