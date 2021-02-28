Digital therapeutics co Medisafe raises $30m

Israeli digital therapeutics company Medisafe has announced the completion of a $30 million Series C financing round led by Sanofi Ventures and ALIVE Israel HealthTech Fund, with Leumi Partners, Menorah Mivtachim and Consensus Business Group, and previous investors Pitango HealthTech, 7wireVentures, Merck Ventures, Octopus Ventures, lool Ventures, Triventures, Qualcomm Ventures and OurCrowd.

Medisafe, which helps patients adhere to the medications prescribed for them, will use the new funding to expand its end-to-end solutions supporting patients managing medications and accelerate revenues growth. Cris De Luca, Global Head, Digital Investments at Sanofi Ventures and David Klein, Co-Founder, Managing Partner ALIVE Israel HealthTech Fund will join Medisafe's board of directors.

With offices in Haifa and Boston, Medisafe was founded in 2012 by CEO Omri Shor and CTO Rotem Shor. The company's medication management platform has over seven million registered users globally and is growing rapidly as the healthcare industry turns to digital health solutions to support patients.

Medisafe deploys digital drug companions to holistically support patients throughout their therapy journey with advanced technology that transforms patient behaviors powered by JITI (Just-in-Time-Interventions), AI data-driven personalized engine providing support for patients. Over the past eight years, Medisafe has amassed a database of over four billion dosage behaviors informing JITI to maximize engagement and driving outcomes.

Omri Shor said, "This investment allows Medisafe to expand holistic treatment support for patients to impact behavior change and ultimately outcomes. Medisafe is continuously advancing its technology to meet the dynamic needs of patients managing complex therapies. The future model of patient support is not purely digital but adaptable to empower human connections. In fact, we are seeing impressive results connecting clinicians and care givers into the support solutions with adoption rates 4x that of pure digital and increasing nurse-to-patient connectivity by 1.8x. We are excited to build out further capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the industry."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 28, 2021

