Direct Jerusalem - Tel Aviv trains from next week

Direct electric train services on the Jerusalem - Tel Aviv line will begin next week on Saturday night December 21.

Israel Railways timetable for December 21 shows the first direct train leaving Yitzhak Navon station in Jerusalem at 21.56 and arriving in Tel Aviv's Haganah Station 32 minutes later at 22.28 with one stop at Ben Gurion airport. From Sunday morning December 22 the train will run every 30 minutes in each direction with the journey taking 32 minutes.Israel Railways had said that the journey would take 28 minutes.

The full opening of the Tel Aviv - Jerusalem line has been plagued by delays. It had been scheduled to open in April 2018 but eventually only partially opened in October 2018, due to delays in electrification of the new line, with passengers required to take an electric train from Jerusalem to Ben Gurion Airport, and then change to a diesel train. The line has now been fully electrified.

