Discount Bank reports higher profit, to speed up ICC-CAL sale

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) reported NIS 1.1 billion profit in the second quarter of 2025, up 7% from the corresponding quarter of 2024. Annualized return on equity was 13.6% in the second quarter, down from 14.1% in the corresponding quarter. The bank will distribute a 40% dividend and 10% dividend as part of its buy-back share program.

The bank also reported that it is striving to speed up the sale of the ICC-CAL credit card company in which it holds a 72% stake. Three groups are interested in the acquisition - George Horesh's Union Group, private equity firm Centerbridge Partners, and Motti Ben-Moshe - and the bank is eager to move forward and receive binding bids.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 14, 2025.

