Dubai impasse cuts options for Israelis flying east

flydubai announced this week that it will not resume Israel flights until at least the end of November. Given that Israeli airlines have yet to resume flights to the UAE, it is doubtful that Israeli authorities will approve flydubai’s return even in December. In the meantime, it is Israeli tourists who lose out, as they are currently limited to just Etihad Airways for travel to the region.

This restricted supply is reflected in the average fare. According to an analysis by lastminute.co.il, a round-trip Tel Aviv-Abu Dhabi ticket in December costs $1,185. For comparison, should Israeli airlines resume operations by December, return fares are expected to cost $400-$500.

The situation affects not only those planning a vacation in the UAE but also travelers heading to East Asia, which previously for many involved a stopover in Dubai. For these passengers, there are now two alternatives: direct flights or connecting flights via other hubs. On direct flights, according to lastminute.co.il, a round-trip flight to Hanoi with Arkia in December will cost an average of $1,197. For Bangkok, you can fly with Arkia for $1,541 or with El Al for $1,611, while a flight to Phuket with El Al will cost $2,250.

These fares are higher than last year. The average round trip fare to Phuket in December 2025 was $1,328, and for Bangkok was $1,250. But the round-trip fare for Hanoi is lower than in the same period last year, when it averaged $1,294.

"The disruptions in Dubai are also affecting those planning to fly to Thailand," says lastminute.com VP marketing Asaf Greenberg, "They limit a key option for connecting flights, and the diversion of passengers to Abu Dhabi could drive up demand and put upward pressure on fares there as well. Given this situation, one shouldn't automatically assume that a flight with a stopover will necessarily be the cheaper alternative."

"You can choose the most suitable option"

Greenberg notes, it is possible to reach the East via various connection points including Addis Ababa, Zurich, Vienna, Munich, and others. Fares are often lower, though not always. For instance, according to an analysis by the travel site Gulliver, in mid-November, you could fly to Bangkok with Ethiopian Airlines (connecting in Abu Dhabi) for $1,092 round-trip. On certain dates, the price drops even further, to below $900. Swiss International Air Lines offers round-trip tickets to Bangkok for $923, with a stopover in Zurich on the outbound leg and Vienna on the return. Austrian Airlines offers round-trip fares to the East via Vienna for $1,272; and with Lufthansa, in December, there are round-trip tickets to Thailand for $1,020 with a connection in Munich.

"Israelis today have a wide range of options for traveling to the East, even without flydubai flights," says Gulliver CEO Tamar Gerzon. "The variety of available routes allows travelers to compare alternatives and select the one that best suits their needs in terms of price, total travel time, and the convenience of the connection. Over the past month, we have seen more Israelis choosing to transit through Addis Ababa, Vienna, and Warsaw. Flexibility on dates and stopovers can further expand the selection and help in finding an itinerary that fits your plans and budget. Thus, even as the route changes, there remain plenty of options for flying to the East."

"Dubai will remain firmly on the tourism map."

Those seeking exotic destinations and willing to compromise a little can find direct flights at lower fares. According to lastminute.co.il, Arkia has flights to the Seychelles for an average round-trip fare of $715; for Zanzibar, fares with Israir and Arkia are around $800. "Our analysis suggests it’s worth broadening your choice of destinations," says Greenberg. "The Seychelles and Zanzibar offer direct flights for an average of under $900, making them viable alternatives to consider given the current flight prices to Thailand."

In any case, regarding Dubai, despite the limited availability, Israelis are still exploring vacation options in the UAE. Ophir Tours notes that while the number of Google searches for the destination has remained stable both before and after recent events involving flydubai, there has been a 65% drop in actual bookings - a direct result of the reduced travel options to the country.

"The data tell a clear story: Israelis haven't given up on Dubai," Ophir Tours vice chairman Yoni Waksman says. "However, a situation has arisen where existing demand simply cannot find enough available seats.

"It appears to be a passing phase, as Dubai is a popular, nearby, and highly attractive 'anchor' destination for Israeli tourists. In our assessment, it will remain a prominent staple on the tourism map.

"We anticipate that once the logistics stabilize and airlines resume regular operations, we will see a rapid, sharp surge that closes the gap, with Israelis once again filling the planes bound for this destination."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 5, 2026.

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