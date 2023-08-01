Dynatrace acquires Israeli debugging co Rookout

US AI software intelligence platform Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Israeli debugging company Rookout. No financial details were disclosed but since it was founded in 2017, the company has raised $28.7 million, according to Start-Up Nation Central.

Rookout, which was founded by CTO Liran Haimovitch and board member Or Weis, provides code debugging in production environments. Dynatrace will integrate Rookout's platform to help developers accelerate innovation and delivery of flawless and secure releases by providing increased code-level observability.This will also add interactivity and control to troubleshooting and debugging in production and drastically reduce the need to replicate issues in pre-production environments.

Dynatrace CEO Bernd Greifeneder said, "Development teams are increasingly expected to incorporate observability and security capabilities into their solutions as well as perform testing, quality, and performance evaluation in production environments. We believe acquiring Rookout will accelerate this process by providing our customers with developer-observability solutions that scale from a developer’s integrated development environment, or IDE, and are designed to enable their organizations to meet enterprise governance requirements. Our experience is that Rookout enables developers to troubleshoot and debug issues in production significantly faster than traditional tools and approaches, dramatically reducing the time they spend on maintenance activities."

Rookout CEO Shahar Fogel added, "Our mission is to make debugging easy and fast for developers with state-of-the-art quality and a simple experience. We believe integrating Rookout into the Dynatrace platform and leveraging the AI and automation capabilities Dynatrace is known for will accelerate this mission. This will also create a new standard for how engineers use developer-first, cloud-native observability to improve productivity by enabling them to spend less time on manual activities and more time delivering business value."

