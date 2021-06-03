easyHotel leases Tel Aviv building in Ramat Hahayal

18 months after announcing that it was entering the Israeli tourism market, international hotel chain easyHotel has revealed the location of its first hotel in the country. The Israel franchisee of easyHotel has signed a deal to open a 200-room hotel in Ziv Tower in the Ramat Hahayal neighborhood of Tel Aviv.

The hotel will be called easyHotel Park Hayarkon and will be especially attractive to businesspeople needing to be near Ramat Hahayal. The hotel includes 5,000 square meters on three floors and has been leased from RAD-Bynet Properties for 25 years for about NIS 80 million.

easyHotel is a UK group defined as super-budget hotels and is part of the easyJet low-cost airline, which operates routes between Israel and Europe. easyHotel operates on an accommodation only model, with guests receiving food and entertainment from businesses near to the hotel.

In November 2019, easyHotel announced that it would be opening at least three hotels in Israel through a local franchisee. The company is now announcing more ambitious plans, saying that it also intends opening hotels in Jerusalem, Haifa, the Dead Sea and Eilat as well as a total of three hotels in Tel Aviv by the end of 2024. The first of the Tel Aviv hotels in Ramat Hahayal is scheduled to open in the second half of 2022.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 3, 2021

