easyJet to resume Israel flights in March

UK low-cost carrier easyJet has announced it will be resuming flights to Israel in March 2026. The airline says that it is even considering expanding the destinations that it will be offering from Tel Aviv to a larger number than before the start of the war in October 2023. At present flights are available from Tel Aviv to London, Luton on the easyJet website from March 29, 2026.

The anticipated return to Ben Gurion airport marks a turnaround from easyJet's recent decisions, in which it repeatedly postponed the resumption of flights to Israel.

In July easyJet announced that it would postpone the cancellation of its flights until the end of the winter season and would only resume operations towards the summer of 2026 - a move that was at the time one of the more extreme by a foreign airline. The company justified the postponement as a desire to provide operational certainty to passengers.

The postponement was part of a long string of cancellations by the company. easyJet stopped flying to Israel in October 2023, and repeatedly extended the suspension.

easyJet had planned to return to Israel at the beginning of June 2025, but following the Houthi missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport in early May, it postponed the return to the end of July but following the war with Iran, the airline again postponed until the end of October, thus giving up the summer and holiday season. The postponement was then extended until the end of winter 2026.

The destinations that easyJet previously operated from Israel included London (Luton), Amsterdam, Berlin, Basel, Geneva and Milan. Following the company's cancellations, some of these routes were left with almost no alternative airlines.

