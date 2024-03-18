easyJet to resume Israel flights next week

UK low-cost carrier easyJet and US carrier Delta Air Lines have become the latest companies to resume flights to Tel Aviv.

easyJet will recommence flights to and from Israel on March 25 and in the first stage is offering 19 weekly flights from Ben Gurion airport to London (Luton), Amsterdam, Berlin, Basel, Geneva and Milan.

Although easyJet is a low-cost company, the fares on offer are not low-cost. A typical return flight from Tel Aviv to London costs $446 with baggage adding another $83. Fares are high because there is less choice of flights, higher insurance premiums and higher fees at Ben Gurion airport's Terminal 3 because Terminal 1 for low-cost airlines remains closed.

Delta Airlines will resume Tel Aviv - New York flights on June 7 with daily flights. A typical return fare will cost $1,721 including baggage.

Other airlines set to renew flights to Israel include KLM, with daily flights between Tel Aviv and Amsterdam from April 1 ($433 return including up to 12 kilograms baggage). The flight will include an intermediary stop on route top Israel in Larnaca, Cyprus for security purposes. British Airways, which also resumes flights on April 1 will have the same security arrangement.

Iberia Express also renews flights between Tel Aviv and Madrid on April 1 with four weekly flights ($949 including a trolley bag).

Azerbaijan Airlines resumes flights between Tel Aviv and Baku ($389 return including baggage up to 10 kilograms) with nine weekly flights and Air Seychelles resumes Tel Aviv - Mahe flights on April 4, with one weekly flight and two weekly flights from the summer ($1,678 including baggage).

Corendon Europe Airlines will resume flights on April 3 with flights from Tel Aviv to Larnaca, Athens, Rhodes and Crete.

