EasySend signs deal with Japanese insurance giant Sompo

Japanese insurance giant Sompo has signed an agreement with Israeli no-code digital experience developer EasySend. As part of the collaboration, Sompo will use EasySend's platform to implement the digitalization of documents and integrate digital communications into its client interface. In the first stage, the technology will be integrated into its maritime insurance division and subsequently the project serving the system will be expanded to other departments in the company.

Due to a need that has become almost a necessity because of Covid-19, and thanks to technological developments and the maojr increase in use of digital services, many companies are required to adapt their communication channels to respond to consumer requirements and to adopt technological solutions, which effectively support these services.

EasySend's cloud-based technological solution converts PDF files into complete digital documents for enterprises and produces interactive forms. Use of this technology does not require any programming skills and allows people who are not systems developers, using simple definitions and applying drag and drop actions interactively, to create and develop digital forms and procedures easily and quickly.

The platform allows simple, easy and personal communications with customers and makes it easy to fill in forms. Use of the platform prevents errors and saves on operational costs.

To provide its tens of millions of customers with faster and higher quality service, Sompo has conducted joint research in a range of its branches outside of Japan - including in its innovation laboratory that operates in Tel Aviv, in order to promote the topic of the switch to digital. The technology research that was led by Sompo's innovation lab in Tel Aviv, with an emphasis on technology for developing cloud based systems, demonstrated that a platform such as EasySend's, which does not require knowhow in writing code, will contribute to improvement in the digital transformation, as well as in work efficiency.

Sompo is the first company in Japan, which will use this platform, although banks in Europe and the US and most of the financial companies and banks in Israel such as Leumi, Psagot, Menora, Harel and Clal already enjoy this complete digitalization solution. Sompo Digital Lab Israel head Yinon Dolev said, "The spread of the Covid-19 virus around the world has led to a sharp rise in demand for technology enabling digital transformation in order to allow convenient and simple interaction with customers. We are delighted with the start of this collaboration with EasySend through which we can provide services that meet the diverse needs of our customers with rapid procedures, at low cost while maintaining business flexibility."

EasySend cofounder Omer Shirazi said, "Combining the technology that EasySend has developed with the insurance giant Sompo's systems, represents for us a foothold and first penetration into the Japanese market. We are delighted to collaborate with the Sompo Digital Lab Tel Aviv and assist in moving forward with the digital transformation of the company's overall insurance services."

Sompo, which is the second largest insurance company in Japan, operates in more than 30 countries and has annual revenue of $36 billion and more than 20 million customers in Japan and worldwide. In 2018, Sompo founded its innovation lab in Tel Aviv, which is led by Yinon Dolev, in order to promote commercial and technological cooperation with Israeli companies, and it has invested more than $20 million in Israeli startups.

EasySense was founded in 2016 by CEO Tal Daskal, COO Omer Shirazi and his brother Eran Shirazi who serves at CTO. The company has 50 employees in its Tel Aviv offices and an additional eight sales staff in Germany and the United States. The company has raised $11 million over the past year.

